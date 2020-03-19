Sol Rally Barbados – Flow King of the Hill postponed

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sol Rally Barbados 2020 and Flow King of the Hill, scheduled for the last two weekends in May, have been postponed.

Following confirmation of the first two cases of Covid-19 in the island on Tuesday (March 17) and the escalation of the coronavirus crisis in the UK, the Barbados Rally Club (BRC) has reacted quickly to confirm the news.

The announcement of confirmed cases in the island triggered Stage 1 of a Government Protocol aimed at limiting the spread of the virus, which includes a ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people. As a result, the BRC has advised that its calendar of sprint and rally events, which was due to kick off with the innovative ‘Test Stage’ on Saturday, March 28, will be suspended until further notice.

BRC and Sol RB Chairman Mark Hamilton said: “As the world continues to grapple with, and react to, the effects of the coronavirus, it has become very apparent that very few of us will not be impacted in some way. With the first two known cases in the island confirmed, it is anticipated that we will see an escalation similar to that seen around the world, in both the number of persons infected, as well as the Government’s reaction in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. Given the above, I have to unfortunately advise that all Sprint and All Stage Rally Motorsport run by the Club will be suspended until further notice.”

Sol RB20, round three of the 2020 FIA NACAM Championship, was scheduled to run from Friday to Sunday, May 29 to 31, with The Rally Show and Flow King of the Hill on May 23 and 24. The deadline for UK crews to deliver their cars to Portsmouth for shipping on the Geest Line, however, is five weeks earlier and, with the situation in the UK steadily worsening, the logistics add to the complications.

Despite the current state of affairs, Hamilton added: “The Club remains totally committed to running our major events in the latter part of the year, when we hope the environment allows. We have already identified a number of potential dates, but it is critical that we provide the best options for all our stakeholders, from the competitors, to the Club’s commercial partners, as well as the thousands of spectators. To this end, we are already in talks with all concerned, so that we are ready to go when the situation improves.”

Sol Rally Barbados and Flow King of the Hill are organised by the Barbados Rally Club, which celebrated its 60th Anniversary in 2017; Sol RB20 marks the 13th year of title sponsorship by the Sol Group, the Caribbean’s largest independent oil company, and the fifth by communications provider Flow.

