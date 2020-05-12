Don't Miss

SOL lets go 47 workers in Barbados

By Barbados Nation
May 12, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet1
Share
Pin
Share13
14 Shares
Advertisement

(BARBADOS NATION) — SOL Caribbean axed 47 employees here at the end of March but maintains it is committed to Barbados and cites the BDS$9.2 million it plans to invest this year and the BDS$37.4 million over the past three years as proof.

SOL Caribbean Ltd vice-president and commercial and regional manager-Eastern Caribbean, Roger Bryan, said the separations were made to streamline its management to make it more efficient.

“Barbados was home to the highest number of SOL team members and was more impacted, but I assure you that our departing team members were treated very fairly on exit and with respect throughout this process,” said Bryan, of the 47 Barbadian employees of the 122 let go from 14 countries.

(0)(0)
Tweet1
Share
Pin
Share13
14 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Barbados News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.