SOL lets go 47 workers in Barbados

Share This On:

Share Pin 14 Shares

Advertisement

(BARBADOS NATION) — SOL Caribbean axed 47 employees here at the end of March but maintains it is committed to Barbados and cites the BDS$9.2 million it plans to invest this year and the BDS$37.4 million over the past three years as proof.

SOL Caribbean Ltd vice-president and commercial and regional manager-Eastern Caribbean, Roger Bryan, said the separations were made to streamline its management to make it more efficient.

“Barbados was home to the highest number of SOL team members and was more impacted, but I assure you that our departing team members were treated very fairly on exit and with respect throughout this process,” said Bryan, of the 47 Barbadian employees of the 122 let go from 14 countries.

( 0 ) ( 0 )