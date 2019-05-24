Social media messages on SKYE Programme inaccurate

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development wishes to inform the general public that messages in circulation on social media regarding the Implementation of the Skills for Youth Employment in the Caribbean (SKYE) Programme are unofficial and inaccurate.

These announcements did not originate from the Ministry, nor the office of the National Enrichment and Learning Unit (NELU).

The SKYE programme to be implemented by some training providers in Saint Lucia will specifically target disadvantaged youth and persons with disabilities.

As such, the Ministry will release specific information about the programme at the appropriate time.

