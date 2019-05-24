Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Social media messages on SKYE Programme inaccurate

By Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development
May 24, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development wishes to inform the general public that messages in circulation on social media regarding the Implementation of the Skills for Youth Employment in the Caribbean (SKYE) Programme are unofficial and inaccurate.

These announcements did not originate from the Ministry, nor the office of the National Enrichment and Learning Unit (NELU).

The SKYE programme to be implemented by some training providers in Saint Lucia will specifically target disadvantaged youth and persons with disabilities.

As such, the Ministry will release specific information about the programme at the appropriate time.

(2)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.