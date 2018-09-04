Social media message about job losses at Victoria Hospital untrue: Chastanet

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has dismissed as false a post circulating on social media that states that all 600-plus workers at Victoria Hospital will be terminated by Sept. 15, 2018 and they may reapply when the positions are advertised.

Writing on his Facebook page late Monday evening (Sept 3), Chastanet said there have been efforts by some to “spread falsehoods” about the Saint Lucia health sector in their “narrow pursuits to create fear”.

“As of yesterday a post has been circulating on social media stating that the Government through a Cabinet memo had taken a course of action with regards to staff of the Victoria Hospital. I want to reassure all workers at VH that this post is categorically untrue and no such Cabinet memo exists. No such memo has gone out to the Min of Health, Nurses Association or anyone,” Chastanet said.

He reiterated government’s position that no jobs will be lost as a result of the transition to the Owen King EU Hospital.

Chastanet said the post by this “irresponsible individual” was obviously intended to undermine the health system and “has created concern and worry around the world”.

He said it “saddens” him that persons would stoop to the level of using persons livelihoods as a political football and call into question Saint Lucia’s ability as a nation to deliver healthcare. He added that this issue is too important and can cause damage that affects us all.

“Once again I take the opportunity to reassure the staff of VH and all staff in the health sector that our Government will take no decisions that cause their jobs to be sacrificed. You are hard working and we stand with you to create a better healthcare system we can all be proud of. In the meantime let us continue to dialogue and move our country forward and resist the urge to give in to persons who would prefer to plant seeds of fear and discord. Let’s continue to build a new Saint Lucia,” he concluded.

Below is the message that has been circulating via social media: