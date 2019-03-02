Soca dancing couple Jamie and Nikisha Parker making waves online

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A T&T-born woman and her British husband are making waves on social media as a video of them dancing to Kees Dieffenthaller’s Soca hit Savannah Grass has now been viewed more than two million times.
On February 9, Jamie Laurence Parker uploaded a video of his wife Nikisha Watson-Parker wining to Savannah Grass while chopping up some vegetables on their kitchen counter.
Parker eventually approached his wife from behind and started to wine on her while holding their four-month-old daughter Yelena. He uploaded the video with the caption: “Cooking with love with ThisisrealMama! I wish my wife never attempted to teach me the bicycle (laughing emoji). Have an amazing weekend.”
ThisisrealMama is the name of Watson-Parker’s parenting blog.
Watson-Parker is the daughter of former Government senator and Professor Emeritus of the University of the West Indies’ Patrick Watson.
“I saw her dancing in the kitchen and me being me decided to get on a bit stupid in the background,” Parker said during an interview on CNC3’s The Morning Brew on Wednesday.
The couple met when Parker visited Trinidad for Carnival.
Watson-Parker played Carnival last year while pregnant with Yelena.
She said she plays soca all the time at their home in the United Kingdom.
“It’s quite important to me they know their roots and they understand my roots and Carnival is a big part of being from Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.
Watson-Parker said she plays soca not only to cure her current Carnival tabanca but also to help put Yelena to sleep.
Parker said his favourite song this year is Kerwin Du Bois’ Right for Somebody.
The family has made other videos featuring popular soca songs this year.
Watson-Parker said she is glad to play her part in getting soca music, “which does not get much airplay as it should internationally” to a global audience through social media.