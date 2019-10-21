Soca artiste launches ‘Born Lucian’ clothing brand

Share This On:
(NEW YORK DAILY NEWs) — “Born Lucian” — a brand of wearable items boasting St. Lucian pride — is spreading here in the U.S. and back in the islands.
The stylish line of T-shirts and other clothing comes from soca/country Western performer Gozilay (born Julius Peter) and his talent manager, Marna Martinez.
The pair created the brand name, designed the fashions and have been marketing the concept and the clothes.
“Born Lucian” debuted in Brooklyn and is reverberating from New York all the way to the island nation.
The “Born Lucian” kickoff was held at the St. Lucia House with support from the St. Lucia Consulate in New York.
Since the launch, “there are many patriotic men, women, children, well-known music artists, disc jockeys, TV and radio personalities proudly wearing this brand, locally and internationally,” according to Gozilay and Martinez, who thanked all their supporters.
And the T-shirts are more than a fashion and patriotic statement — with part of the proceeds aiding Gozilay’s annual “Charity Vibes,” which provide school supplies to economically disadvantaged children in St. Lucia.
For information on the Born Lucian line or to place an order, send email to [email protected] And visit Gozilay on Facebook at facebook.com/gozilayofstlucia.
