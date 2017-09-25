Soaring to new heights, St. Lucia dancing after Jeté

(PRESS RELEASE) – A few years ago we heard of the Jeté dance programme under the likes of Permanent Secretary of the ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage, Mr. Donovan Williams and under the guidance of Christopher Hunte. What has become of this programme and the hundreds if youth it inspired and influenced?

Notwithstanding the new administration and the very small cultural unit comprising of Minister Belrose and Imram Emmanuel, St. Lucia’s dance fraternity got a major boost from the participation of a known local dancer, who participated in the Jeté programme. Richard C. Ambrose has been soaring and jeteing for a while now and it begs the question, why is he still in St. Lucia and what are the authorities doing to promote the arts and careers in theatre in St Lucia? What is the latest on the National Cultural centre…?

All that aside Ambrose was invited as a soloist to Carifesta XIII in Barbados to dance at the Signal Dance event held on August 24th. The premiere showcase of Caribbean dance saw big names in Caribbean and international dance circles such as Jeanguy Saintus, La Cadco, Christianne Emmanuelle , Tania Isaac and Lena Blou. Ambrose admits this was “ a challenge to be up to the standard of …some of my teachers..”

The young St. Lucian dancer / choreographer presented a piece called Para-site. He says he was inspired by the continuing debate of ‘ cultural monopolization’. “The perception that the OECS countries are parasites, “ arose in one if the online debates over Carifesta Ambrose says, and this stimulated a need to comment on “…the porosity of culture.”

Para-site paid homage to St. Lucian born artistes and cultural enthusiasts with local, regional and international influence. From Eric Adley to Sir Derek Walcott, ‘Split in de Middle’ by Might and Substance to Essence of your Presence by Lulu Bergasse, and a touch of La Comet our national dance by Ronald Boo Hinkson, St. Lucia was highlighted in the work.

The invitation to Carifesta was facilitated in part by the St. Lucia school of ballet through a contribution by the ministry of culture. Ambrose expressed that the support of his team Fimagine and Dangerous Minds saw him through e ordeals of the pressures associated with delivering at this level.

He believes that opportunities such as these will continue. Already he is working on a new contemporary creole production ‘Bèlèlesh which he hopes to unveil to St. Lucian audiences during October’s creole heritage month celebrations.