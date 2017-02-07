Snap and Sell, a mobile marketplace for St. Lucians

PRESS RELEASE – Snap & Sell is a online marketplace that allows anyone to post goods they’re selling or find what others have to offer in St. Lucia.

Snap & Sell is a FREE to download and FREE to use mobile app for buyers and sellers alike. Selling an item is easy, simply snap a photo, add the price and description and post.

Sellers can be any person or business that wants to sell their used or new items in the marketplace. Sellers can post as many items as they like, there is no limit. A buyer can browse various categories of products posted by sellers. Find anything from used electronics like (phones, tablets, computers), to the latest products and deals offered by local businesses near you.

Businesses today have many ways of marketing and selling their products online, and with all that variety comes extra cost and complexity. Snap & Sell makes this easier with a simple process of getting your products to potential buyers for free and with a snap. Snap & Sell is a platform that allows businesses to catalog and manage their entire inventory and make it available to all in the marketplace. Businesses can also post their discounts alongside their products instantly making it a sure way of getting customers through the door.

In this economic climate many locals are looking for ways of bringing in more income. With Snap & Sell users can set up virtual shops in minutes and at no cost. Never before has there been a single service that allows St. Lucians to quickly sell their used items and make some extra money using their mobile phones. With a mobile marketplace locals can buy and sell like never before.

Snap & Sell was created by Glace Web to help locals make some money on unwanted items and increase commerce in businesses that need a new medium to reach potential customers. St. Lucia is the first step in a Caribbean wide initiative that will help people and businesses alike make money in a whole new way. Users can download the app in the Google Play store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.glaceweb.snap_sell&hl=en or visit the website at www.snap-sell.com .