SMC, Micoud to play for Massy cricket title

Share This On:

Pin +1 10 Shares

(SNO) — The Grand Finals of the 2019 Massy United Insurance 50 Over Under 19 Schools Cricket Tournament will be contested between St Mary’s College and Micoud Secondary.

In the tournament’s semifinals which took place on Wednesday, March 20, St Mary’s College and Micoud Secondary had the better of Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and Corinth Secondary, respectively.

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, St Mary’s College defeated seemingly invincible Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in a low-scoring match by 16 runs.

St Mary’s College, batting first after winning the toss, was dismissed for 144 in 27.1 overs with the tournament’s leading run scorer West Indies Under-15 player and team captain Ackeem Auguste top-scoring with a classy 51 which included 7 fours and 1 six.

Other useful scores for St Mary’s College came from Sherqwayne Prudent with 24, Desne Gidharry 17 and Zidane Athur 15.

The wicket takers for Sir Arthur Lewis Community College were Craig Elisee with 3 for 15 in 6.1 overs, Simeon Gerson 3 for 30 in 7 overs, Kyle Adonis 2 for 25 in 5 overs and 1 wicket to Tyrel Chicot.

In reply, joint defending champions Sir Arthur Lewis Community College was bowled out for 128 in 40.2 overs with Chaz Cepal and Simeon Gerson top scoring with 27 each and Rashad Gaston making 13.

The wicket takers for St Mary’s College were, Amari Venner with 4 for 20 in 8.2 overs, Sherqwayne Prudent 3 for 20 in 10 overs, Ackeem Auguste 2 for 32 in 8 overs and 1 wicket to Anslem Gittens.

RESULT: ST MARY’S COLLEGE DEFEATED SIR ARTHUR LEWIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE BY 16 RUNS.

At the Wenn Playing Field in Mon Repos, in another low-scoring game Micoud Secondary enjoyed a comfortable 43 run victory over Corinth Secondary.

Micoud Secondary batting first after being inserted by Corinth Secondary was dismissed for 114 in 30 overs with Brent Edward making 23, Jelan Justin 11 and Dichege Henry 10.

The wicket takers for Corinth Secondary were, captain Lee Solomon with 4 for 10 in 7 overs, Neve Hubert 2 for 16 in 5 overs, Dari Greene 2 for 31 in 4 overs and 1 wicket each to Kenrick James and Shahid Roberts.

In reply, Corinth Secondary was bowled out for 71 in 23.4 overs with Daniel Edwin making 15, the only batsman to reach double figures.

Doing the damage with the ball for Micoud Secondary were, Nean Deterville 3 for 10 in 3.4 overs, Marklin Estaphane 3 for 19 in 8 overs and Dichege Henry 3 for 22 in 8 overs.

RESULT: MICOUD SECONDARY DEFEATED CORINTH SECONDARY BY 43 RUNS

( 0 ) ( 0 )