SMC, Micoud, Soufriere win schools U15 cricket openers

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports 2019 Under-15 Secondary School 40 Over Cricket Tournament got underway on Wednesday, May 15 with three matches.

St Mary’s College beat Babonneau Secondary, Micoud Secondary defeated Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary, and Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary got the better of Choiseul Secondary.

At the Balata Playing Field, SMC, led by a six-wicket haul from Jayxan Justin, recorded a six-run win. SMC was dismissed for just 86 in 15.1 overs with Stephen Abraham making 24. Daniel Kennedy took 3-21 in 4 overs, Tyler St Omer 2-7 in 2.1 overs, and Tarrique Edward 2-9 in 3 overs.

In reply, Babonneau was dismissed for 81 in 20.5 overs with Jordon Faucher making 23. Justin took 6-16 in 6 overs, and Denzel Fredrick 2-15 in 3 overs.

At the La Ressource Playing Field in the Mabouya Valley, Micoud made light work of CMMSS, defeating them by nine wickets. CMMSS was dismissed for 16 (!) in 6.3 overs. Alextus Charles took 5 wickets and Curlon Charles 4. Micoud made 17 for 1 in 4.5 overs.

At the Piaye Playing Field, SCSS earned the W over their noisy neighbours by 12 runs. SCSS made 137 all out in 25.5 overs with Kevin Gassie 47 and Risa Alfred 12. Neige Eugene was 5-19 and Genevieve John 2-42.

Choiseul was dismissed for 125 in 24.3 overs; Jamal Lawerence 13 not out and Jaeem St Amie 11. Soufriere’s Zinadmie Regis took 4-26, John Modeste 2-31, and Kevin Gassie 2-34.

