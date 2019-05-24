Don't Miss
SMC, ESS win in schools U15 cricket

By St. Lucia News Online
May 24, 2019

Daren Sammy Jr.  made 146 not out.

St. Mary’s College (SMC) and Entrepot Secondary (ESS) earned wins in the latest round of matches as the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports Secondary School Under-15 40-Over Cricket Tournament continued on Thursday.

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, SMC made 291-1 in 23 overs against Ciceron Secondary. National Under-15 player Daren Sammy Jr made 146 not out (11×4, 8×6). Mikael Jn Baptiste added 68 (12×4).

In reply, Ciceron were bowled out for 39 in 12.3 overs. Jayxan Justin took 3-17, captain Jeandell Cyril 2-1, and Denzel Fredrick 2-2. SMC won by 252 runs.

At the La Ressource Playing Field in the Mabouya Valley, ESS skittled Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary for 30 in just 9.3 overs. National Under-15 player Royce Paul took 4-3, Toyly Charles 2-2, and Windward Islands women’s youth player Zaida James 2-15.

ESS hit the target with the loss of just one wicket, James hitting an unbeaten 16, as she led ESS to a nine-wicket win.

