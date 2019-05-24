SMC, ESS win in schools U15 cricket

Share This On:

St. Mary’s College (SMC) and Entrepot Secondary (ESS) earned wins in the latest round of matches as the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports Secondary School Under-15 40-Over Cricket Tournament continued on Thursday.

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, SMC made 291-1 in 23 overs against Ciceron Secondary. National Under-15 player Daren Sammy Jr made 146 not out (11×4, 8×6). Mikael Jn Baptiste added 68 (12×4).

In reply, Ciceron were bowled out for 39 in 12.3 overs. Jayxan Justin took 3-17, captain Jeandell Cyril 2-1, and Denzel Fredrick 2-2. SMC won by 252 runs.

At the La Ressource Playing Field in the Mabouya Valley, ESS skittled Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary for 30 in just 9.3 overs. National Under-15 player Royce Paul took 4-3, Toyly Charles 2-2, and Windward Islands women’s youth player Zaida James 2-15.

ESS hit the target with the loss of just one wicket, James hitting an unbeaten 16, as she led ESS to a nine-wicket win.

