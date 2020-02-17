Small business tax filing workshop

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – As part of the thrust to train and empower small business owners, the Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs, through the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) will be hosting a series of Small Business Tax Filing Workshops.

The workshop is geared towards small business owners whose businesses are registered as a sole proprietorship or partnership. This falls within SEDU’s mandate of providing training and consultation to Saint Lucian entrepreneurs as a means of developing the MSE sector.

The first two (2) sessions are scheduled for February 18th, 2020 in the Fisheries Conference Room, Pointe Seraphine, Castries – (i) from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon and (ii) another session from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. Business owners have the option of attending either one of the sessions. The Inland Revenue Department will be facilitating this information-packed workshop aimed to equip Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) with the necessary knowledge and skills to file their annual income tax returns.

For further information on this activity or to register please contact Mrs. Leander Calixte-Jn. Baptiste, Business Development Officer, SEDU at 468-4222/4223 or 2853436.

The Ministry would be grateful for media coverage of this activity.

