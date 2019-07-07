Sly releases official music video for Groovy Soca-winning song ‘Mix Up’

Share This On:

Several hours after being crowned the 2019 Groovy Soca Monarch, Sly of Vye Twizeen Boyz has released the official music video for the winning song Mix Up. (SEE VIDEO BELOW ARTICLE)

“The moment you guys been waiting for!! Today is the right day to release this music video.. its official! #Mixupmusicvideo. Big up Wolf Art,” Sly wrote on his official Facebook page at 12:35 p.m. today.

The music video was directed by Derwin “Wolf” Modeste of Wolf Art while the Fuego Riddim for the song was produced by Lashly ‘Motto’ Winter. Island Tribe Carnival Band, Empire 758 Bar and Fortnite Bar were reportedly instrumental in the production.

Sly, whose real name is Sylvinus Charles, is a 27-year-old fire officer attached to the Micoud Fire Station. He won the Groovy Soca competition, held at the Sab Playing Field, with a total of 378 points.

Sly told reporters after collecting his trophy and crown that his winning song ‘Mix Up’ is not about a personal situation. He said he came up with the melody for the song while driving up to Castries one day. He dedicated the victory to his newborn baby.

It was his first time participating in the Monarch competition.

