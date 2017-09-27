SLTB awards its UK trade partners

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB) held its Gala Awards Dinner on Thursday, 21 September 2017 at the Trunkwell House, Reading, UK.

The event hosted over 100 guests, with Minister for Tourism Hon Dominic Fedee, High Commissioner to the UK Guy Mayers, SLTB Executive Chair Agnes Francis, SLHTA President Sanovnik Destang and SLTB marketing officials in attendance.

The Gala provides a platform to award the top producing trade partners across ten categories ranging from destination marketing to sales and bookings. The awards program helps foster deeper trade partner ties while encouraging the growth of the UK market.

Minister for Tourism Honorable Dominic Fedee spoke to the attendees about the continued expansion of the Island’s tourism product and the importance of village tourism in Saint Lucia.

“In addition to hotel developments, my Ministry will create and capitalise on the concept of village tourism. Eight fishing villages will be transformed into unique tourism villages based on their attributes and strengths. These villages will be uniquely themed and development plans will be established in a participatory manner which addresses the villages’ infrastructure, culinary assets, architecture and capacity,” Minister Fedee explained.

The Minister also spoke about the importance of partnerships in building a successful tourism product. Hon Fedee said: “With world-renowned hospitality brands such as Ritz-Carlton, Fairmont and Hilton committing to investing in Saint Lucia with new developments, this shows the strength of what our island has to offer. We have also just agreed to support Hotel Chocolat as it builds a chocolate factory on the existing site. It is the only company in the UK to grow chocolate at its own plantation and we are honoured to be part of their success story.”

Trevor Nelson of BBC Radio 2 was Master of Ceremony for the evening’s festivities with special guests Mr & Mrs. Joseph Marcell, Les Ferdinand and members of the Saint Lucian Association.

The dinner also hosted a benefit raffle with proceeds going to the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association.

SAINT LUCIA AWARDS 2017

Runners Up & Winners

CATEGORIES

1. Product Manager of the Year 2016

Runner Up: Josh Peacock

Winner: David Weatherson

2. Tour Operator with the Best Use of Social Media for Saint Lucia 2016

Runner Up: Tropic Breeze, Caribtours, Kenwood Travel & Tropical Sky

Winner: Kuoni

3. Tour Operator with the Best Growth to Saint Lucia in 2016

Runner Up: Trailfinders

Winner: British Airways Holidays

4. Online Travel Agent (OTA) with the Best Growth to Saint Lucia in 2016

Runner Up: Booking.com

Winner: Expedia

5. Luxury Tour Operator with the Best Growth to Saint Lucia in 2016

Runner Up: Carrier

Winner: Inspiring Travel Company (ITC)

6. Tour Operator with the Best Growth in Weddings & Honeymoons to Saint Lucia in 2016

Runner Up: Virgin Holidays

Winner: Tropical Sky

7. Tour Operator with the Best Growth for Small Hotels in Saint Lucia in 2016

Runner Up: Caribtours & Stoke Newington Travel

Winner: Hotels of the Caribbean

8. Tour Operator with the Best Digital Representation of Saint Lucia in 2016

Runner Up: Caribtours

Winner: Best At Travel

9. Best Producing Specialist Tour Operator in 2016

Runner Up: Ramblers

Winner: MotMot Travel

10. Best Hotel Partnerships in 2016

Runner Up: Joint The BodyHoliday & Sugar Beach A Viceroy Resort

Winner: Cap Maison

Special Recognition for Contribution to the Destination:

Virgin Holidays