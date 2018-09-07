SLTA set to deliver on 2018 Dive Festival

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

The Saint Lucia Divers Association and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority are enthusiastic about the 2018 edition of DiveFest, slated for September 10 – 15.

Numerous activities including a dive treasure hunt, lion fish derby, and an underwater photo workshop are on the agenda.

This festival will embrace dive enthusiasts of all skill levels and will showcase just why exploring Saint Lucia’s underwater marine life is a “must do” for any visitor.

In addition to Saint Lucia’s prominence as a romance and family destination, the SLTA is promoting dive as another target market with the island’s twenty-two world class diving sites.

In an effort to showcase careers within the trade, a career showcase for students of Secondary Schools within districts one and two who have a passion for the underwater, will be led by a professional underwater photographer from the U.S.A. along with professional divers from various resort partners and dive shops on island.

Ernie George, SLTA Sales Manager for the USA with responsibility for the Dive niche said; “We are ready to execute this spectacular event, more so, this is a defining product for Saint Lucia’s Dive market. Our aim is to make this festival a staple on our annual calendar of activities and, by extension, grow it to be the best Dive festival in the region.”

Among the resorts participating in DiveFest 2018 are the BodyHoliday – Scuba, Marigot Beach Club & Dive Resort, Island Divers at Ti Kaye Resort & Spa, Eastern Caribbean Divers at Windjammer Landing, Sugar Beach – A Viceroy Resort, Rendezvous, Iyanola Divers and Dive Adventures.

The SLTA will also welcome sixteen participants who are dive shop owners, operators, travel writers and journalists for a familiarization visit to the island as part of the event.

To be part of DiveFest, individuals or groups can register with Barefoot Holidays at [email protected]