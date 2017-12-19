SLTA promotes “Book Saint Lucia” campaign

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), along with hotel representatives from the island, hosted three travel agent sensitization dinners earlier this month.

The well attended dinners were held in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, and attracted hundreds of agents.

US Director of Marketing, Kelly Fontenelle-Clake, provided the agents with a destination update and unveiled the new branding platform. Sales agents from Windjammer Landings, Marigot Beach Club and Dive Resort, Hotel Chocolat, Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa, Serenity at Coconut Bay, St James’ Club Morgan Bay, The Landings Resort and Spa, Ladera, East Winds Saint Lucia, The BodyHoliday, Rendezvous, Jade Mountain, Anse Chastanet, Cap Maison, Sandals Resorts, Rainforest Adventures and partner Delta vacations were also on hand to provide updates on their respective products.

The attendees were treated to the special sounds of Michele Aubertine who captivated audiences with his operatic performances and soulful covers complete with a special Saint Lucian flavor.

The event was well received by attending travel agents with many expressing their love for the island and pledging their continued support in the effort to increase bookings.

US Director of Marketing, Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke, urged agents who are not yet members of the Saint Lucia Specialist Program to join, and reinforced the campaign titled “There’s No Time Like Now to Book Saint Lucia,” reminding the agents that the island is open for business and ready to receive their vacationers.