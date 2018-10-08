SLTA hosts romance familiarization tour for US and UK travel agents

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) welcomed 24 travel agents to the island on Thursday, October 4, 2018 for a familiarisation tour to experience the island made for romance. Thirteen agents came from the USA and another eleven agents were from the UK.

The intention is for the travel agents to experience the romance of the island so they can recommend Saint Lucia to visitors seeking a romantic escape for marriage proposals, destination weddings, honeymoons, a magically intimate vow renewal or a romantic get-away.

While on Island the travel agents were treated to some of the finest experiences including aerial airport transfers, a Romance Trade Show at Sandals Grande St Lucian, dinner at host hotels and a Gros Islet Street Party experience that is unlike any other.

“Saint Lucia is undeniably the romance capital of the Caribbean having won the title as ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ nine times,” said SLTA Sales Manager for the USA with responsibility for Trade – Richard Moss. “Saint Lucia is also a nine-time winner of the ‘World Leading Honeymoon destination’ and this award bears testimony to our undisputed commitment to service excellence.”

The month of October is also recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness month and the SLTA has welcomed breast cancer survivor Brenda O’neal of With this Ring travel agency among the cadre of agents who specialize in Romance travel.

Her determination to survive has landed her a cover-page feature in the October edition of Delta Airline’s SKY inflight magazine.

While celebrating her journey as a breast cancer survivor, O’neal was looking forward to a unique Saint Lucia experience and networking with other travel agents.

In order to equip the agents with the tools to sell Saint Lucia, the SLTA planned a packed itinerary that included site inspections at various hotels.