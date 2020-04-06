SLTA extends period of virtual service to the public

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) hereby informs the public that our team members will continue to virtually serve the public during the normal working hours of 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, until further notice.

This is in keeping with the Government of Saint Lucia’s heightened protocols and social distancing regime, in an effort to keep the public safe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to continue daily operations of the organisation, please reach out to us at the contact details listed below.

Receptionist:

458-7101

[email protected]

CEO’s Office:

458-7103

[email protected]

Administration/ Operations:

458-7127

[email protected]

Public Relations:

458-7115 / 97

[email protected]

[email protected]

Accounts:

458-7120

[email protected]

Should anyone have questions or concerns, please feel free to email [email protected] or visit www.stlucia.org for information on Saint Lucia and travel updates amidst this global crisis.

We invite you to join us live on @travelSaintLucia at 11am ECT on Tuesdays and Thursday during our ‘7 Minutes in Saint Lucia’ Series for authentic destination experiences.

Meanwhile, we urge you to observe all the necessary precautions outlined by the health authorities to stay protected from the COVID-19 pandemic.