SLTA announces Summer of Discovery grand prize winner

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is pleased to announce the winner of its Summer of Discovery Promotion, which was held between June 1 and September 30, 2018.

The campaign was designed to increase visitors’ awareness and web traffic to the SLTA website; engage visitors with an experience to remember; and reinforce the message that it is safe to travel to Saint Lucia during summer.

Among the thousands of entries received, Caroline Schmidt or Mount Holly, North Carolina in the United States emerged as the grand prize winner of US $10,000 for discovering Saint Lucia. Using her Instagram handle, @sweetcarolinejustice, Caroline posted selfies at multiple attractions including the Soufriere Mud Baths, the Dennery Lookout, Diamond Falls and the Fond Doux Estate. She also registered on our website, tagged @travelsaintlucia and posted on social media using the appropriate hashtags.

The SLTA congratulates Caroline on her win and thanks her for sharing her experience while having fun exploring some of our favourite sites and attractions, and visiting iconic locations and hotels around the island. The SLTA also extends sincere thanks to all our visitors who took the time to capture the most compelling selfies at the twenty-five qualifying attractions and sharing them with us.

“Indeed, the ‘Summer of Discovery’ campaign achieved its intended purpose, and we are so excited that so many people participated in our biggest and most interactive summer promotion ever,” said Tiffany Howard, Chief Marketing Officer and acting CEO at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. “Already, people are asking about our next promotion, and the SLTA is actively planning its next major campaign that we expect to top the Summer of Discovery promotion and attract even more visitors to our destination.”

To qualify for the SoD sweepstakes, visitors needed to take selfies at five out of 25 pre-selected sites and attractions chosen by the Tourism Authority to showcase the island in the areas of Family, Adventure, Dive, Health & Wellness, Romance, and Culinary. They then needed to register on the SLTA website and tag @travelsaintlucia, before posting the photos to social media using the appropriate hashtags. One of the photos must have been at the property where the visitor was staying on the trip.

Caroline was stunned when contacted about winning the prize and expressed excitement in her e-mail response.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity and contest to bring awareness to the beauty of your island and the wonderful summer travel opportunities and hurricane hotel guarantee in Saint Lucia! It was truly breath-taking!” Schmidt stated. “I am still in shock and am beyond excited to be chosen as the winner of the Summer of Discovery contest! I cannot wait to return to your beautiful island and discover more,” Schmidt added.

The Summer of Discovery Sweepstakes was created to encourage travellers to visit Saint Lucia and share adventures around the island with family and friends. The supervised sweepstakes draw took place on October 8, 2018.