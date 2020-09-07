SLPYO extends best wishes to students for new school year

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Labour Party Youth Organization [SLPYO] extends best wishes to all students, teachers and parents for the 2020/21 academic year.

Adherence to COVID-19 protocols has disrupted the typical classroom experience for many students. The playgrounds, playing fields and recreational areas where children make new friends and create lifelong memories may be restricted.

Wearing face shields, masks and practicing social distancing [even from your best friends] may take away some of the joy of being a student but we urge all students to adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health.

The transition from daily in person classes to twice weekly classroom learning in some instances can have an adverse effect on students who require additional tutoring from teachers.

The SLPYO believes no child and student should be left behind. We expect the Ministry of Education to continue to liaise with parents and students on practical solutions and alternatives to keep them occupied and engaged when they are not in class.

It is regrettable the laptop program initiated by the previous Saint Lucia Labour Party Administration was abandoned. We believe had this Government continued with the Laptop Programme and GiNet in communities, Saint Lucia’s students would have been better equipped to transition to virtual learning.

The commencement of the new school year begins with perennial issues which will again delay the resumption of classes for hundreds of students. Despite Government’s claims of spending on school repairs, the Ministry of Education has revealed at least six [6] schools will not be ready to welcome students [and teachers] in time for the September 7th opening date.

Students, through no fault of their own, once again will be deprived of the fulfilling experience of joining their peers on the first day of a new school year.

Despite the challenges of learning in a COVID-19 era, the SLPYO remains confident in the abilities of our students and educators. We offer some advice that can help you succeed and improve your learning experience:

Ask questions, regularly study and practice your lessons, be on time for class and indeed have fun at school. We wish you well on your academic journey over the next year. Good luck students!

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” Malcolm X

