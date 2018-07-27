Don't Miss
SLP Youth Conference set for this Sunday

By SLP
July 27, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Saint Lucia Labour Party will hold its Annual Youth Conference on Sunday July 29th 2018 from 2pm at the Grande Riviere Secondary School in the Constituency of Dennery North under the theme ‘Empowering Youth for Governance.’

Youth Delegates from 17 constituencies are expected to attend the conference where they will share their vision from a youth perspective on the future development of Saint Lucia.

Political Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party Hon Philip J. Pierre will attend and address the conference.

