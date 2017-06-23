SLP wants answers from PM Chastanet over his CIP comments in Geneva

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has made another call for answers from Prime Minister Allen Chastanet regarding comments he made at a Geneva Investment Migration Forum in early June.

According to the Investment Migration Insider website, Chastanet said: “If you get a citizenship through the CIP (Citizenship by Investment Program) and later get married, your spouse can apply for citizenship. If you get a citizenship through the CIP and later have children, your descendants can apply for citizenship as well.”

In a press release issued on June 13, the SLP said it was concerned that Chastanet had given international media information that was not consistent with St. Lucian law.

“The Laws of Saint Lucia do not allow for granting citizenship in such circumstances. The law presently only allows for one generation only, to inherit citizenship by descent. A descendent of a person who has been granted citizenship through the CIP cannot pass on citizenship to their children. These children must be born in Saint Lucia to be granted citizenship. The SLP calls on the Prime Minister to explain his statements and whether there is an intention to change the laws of Saint Lucia to allow for what he announced,” the SLP release said.

Hiliare, speaking to reporters, echoed these sentiments.

Another issue which he drew attention to was another pronouncement by Chastanet in Geneva. According to the Investment Migration website, Chastanet’s announced that a 10 percent commission will be paid to all registered agents promoting $100,000 contribution option under the CIP.

“The prime minister makes an announcement in Geneva, never makes the announcement in St. Lucia, and has not explained to St. Lucians what’s happening to the $100,000 US that comes in from every donation…. Is it that the country only keeps $60,000 out of the $100,000? I think we need answers to those questions,” he said.

“Earlier this year, they changed the regulations, and part of their changes were that 20 percent will be kept for marketing and promotion purposes…From the arrangements we left in the CIP, which the government has not announced has been terminated, the global marketing agencies would get 10 percent of the $200,000… at that time it was $200,000. Now I’m hearing agents saying that the guaranteed commission is 10 percent. So I am wondering now, and the prime minister needs to explain that: is it 20 percent being kept by the CIP unit for marketing and promotion; 10 (percent) kept by the global marketing agents; and now 10 (percent) by the authorized agents, which is $40, 000 of the 100,000?” Hiliare questioned.