SLP vows to “relentlessly” oppose destructive policies of UWP gov’t

(SNO) — In light of a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has vowed to oppose relentlessly the policies of the government.

The motion was defeated by the United Workers Party (UWP)-dominated House of Assembly but the SLP remains undaunted, saying the policies of the government will lead Saint Lucia into the hands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The Saint Lucia Labour Party will continue to relentlessly oppose those policies of the UWP government that will eventually lead to the destruction of the economy of our country, and place the country in the hands of the IMF,” Opposition Leader, Philip J. Pierre said. “We shall continue to be an effective and vocal opposition in the parliament and on the streets and continue to inform the people on the misdeeds and missteps of this uncaring government.”

He said in the upcoming month, his party will discuss its plans to correct what he said is the damage that is being done to the country.

“And provide genuine hope for improvements to: the economy, health services, the education system and employment for our young people,” Pierre stated.

He also accused members of the UWP of burying their consciences on the altar of expediency by voting in favor of Chastanet.

“You may recall that last week I called on the UWP members of parliament to vote according to their conscience in the no confidence motion debate,” he said. “The verdict was clear, the UWP buried their consciences on the altar of expediency and voted to endorse and support in full public view the incompetence of an uncaring reckless and irresponsible Prime Minister.”

According to him, they are now implicated in Chastanet’s incompetence.

“They are now all complicit and culpable in the prime minister’s gross mismanagement of the country,” Pierre stated.