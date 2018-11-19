SLP to file motion of no confidence in PM Chastanet

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) said it will be filing a motion of confidence in Prime Minister and Finance Minister Allen Chastanet.

It will also call for his immediate resignation.

The party said this will be done on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 before the commencement of Parliament.

A copy of the motion will be delivered to the Clerk of the Parliament the sitting begins.

“It is expected that the motion will outline the reasons why the public of Saint Lucia should have no confidence in the Prime Minister’s management of the country and call for his immediate resignation,” the SLP said in a brief statement on Monday afternoon.