SLP to address crime, gas prices and Bexon flood mitigation works

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has announced that it will host a press conference on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 (tomorrow) at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition from 10:30 a.m. to address a number of burning issues.

According to a media advisory from party, the press conference will focus on the bexon flood mitigation works, gas prices, and crime.

The party is expected to respond to statements made recently by Minister and Castries South-east MP Guy Joseph, who said he will not carry on with a flood mitigation plan for Bexon as proposed by the former SLP Administration because it is flawed and ineffective.

The main opposition party has also repeatedly expressed their concern about the crime rate which has particularly skyrocketed to 30 homicides so far this year, compared to 31 recorded for the whole of 2016.

The recent rises in fuel prices and fuel tax concerns are also expected to be on the party’s agenda for Tuesday’s media meeting.