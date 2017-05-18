SLP thanks protesters

PRESS RELEASE – On behalf of the Executive and members of the Saint Lucia Labour Party I would like to thank the thousands of Saint Lucians who came out yesterday 17th May to protest and show their dissatisfaction and opposition to the UWP Government’s policy on the signed agreements for the proposed DSH project, the increase in fuel prices, the heartless treatment of NICE workers and the treatment of The National Trust.
Your presence in such large numbers is testimony to your courage and love of country and your wiliness to demonstrate in no uncertain terms your opposition to the practice of vindictiveness victimization and arrogance displayed by the UWP government.
As a Party we are grateful for your support and the courage you displayed. We promise to keep up the fight against the policies of this government that are detrimental to the economic and social well-being of our people and the generations to come.
As Political Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, I wish to thank all those who assisted in making yesterday’s protest action a resounding success.
I love to hear my fellow lucians express their points of views-big respect. I love it when they stick to the point like this page. Permit me to express my viewpoint: Which ever party wins the election we should support ONLY WHAT IS IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE PEOPLE: JOBS, ROADS, SCHOOLS, SAFE POLICING, MEDICAL INSURANCE, GOOD HEALTH CARE.
Each person in St. Lucia is family to someone. Let us continue to see right is right and wrong is wrong. All dem politicians who divide we country and make foreigners make money on us/pass port racket or with big projects that never finish or they leave high and dry are not in our best interest! It seems lucians getting tired of the B.S. and the weak are becoming strong by speaking up for their rights. I support those who are brave enough to do so! My answer was becoming part of the brain drain who leave and watch from a far, but even I am getting sick and tired of the advantage people in high office taking on people.
For one politician to make a point against another one by putting people's jobs and lives at risk, just to make a point to Kenny or for Kenny to make a point against Chastnet is not right: the people suffer. Not them who already have their lands, houses, education - these fat cats have more resources & time in the world to bicker..... it is sad what is happening, but I have faith in the people, because effective "overthrow" always started with disgruntled citizens - including those of us who are abroad, who sign petitions or send money to back our words to help in the fight against those who use their power to lie, to keep money away to help single mothers, youth, de old, de mentally ill, the suicidal, those being victimized to give up their lands for projects to steal our lucian heritage/lands. Power to those brave enough to express their views.
At first I thought it was a march by St. Lucians, so I supported it. But when I looked an saw the sea of red shirts, I realised it was a campaign effort by the labour party. Really? Couldn't people have worn white?
It is manners to say thank you. It was delightful to see 'yellow, red, orange and green coming together for a cause we believe is important. There is hope for St Lucia. We can disagree and agree. We can come together and work. All is not lost. Not all of us are colour blind.
THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A POLITICALLY NEUTRAL.. #ColourBLIND
ST Lucia need leaders, what we have past and present are not leadere, every one is about their pay check. bottom line. GUY JOSEPH IS AN IDIOT.
Anonymous I understand how you feel but please don't do anything to make you lose your freedom or peace of mind: there are other ways to beat them at their own game. Check your history and you will not find not one of them politicians of the 1970's around who thought they were too powerful to lose by elections, get old and weak or better yet die a natural death.
THE COMMERCIAL FOR THIS MARCH WAS RED,YELLOW BLACK OR WHITE, come march for a cause. SO WHY IN GODS NAME ARE YOU THANKING ANYONE??!! VIA AN SLP STANDPOINT...THIS IS THE KIND OF NONSENSE THAT I WONT HAVE ANYMORE FROM THIS RED AND YELLOW BACK AND FORTH....I will stay silent no more...#ColourBLIND