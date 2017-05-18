SLP thanks protesters



PRESS RELEASE – On behalf of the Executive and members of the Saint Lucia Labour Party I would like to thank the thousands of Saint Lucians who came out yesterday 17th May to protest and show their dissatisfaction and opposition to the UWP Government’s policy on the signed agreements for the proposed DSH project, the increase in fuel prices, the heartless treatment of NICE workers and the treatment of The National Trust.

Your presence in such large numbers is testimony to your courage and love of country and your wiliness to demonstrate in no uncertain terms your opposition to the practice of vindictiveness victimization and arrogance displayed by the UWP government.

As a Party we are grateful for your support and the courage you displayed. We promise to keep up the fight against the policies of this government that are detrimental to the economic and social well-being of our people and the generations to come.

As Political Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, I wish to thank all those who assisted in making yesterday’s protest action a resounding success.