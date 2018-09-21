Don't Miss
SLP says UWP in “desperate state”

By SLP
September 21, 2018
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of the UWP

(PRESS RELEASE) – The United Workers Party is in a desperate state. In their latest release the Party has again tried to mislead the public for their failure to obey the law in that case the Finance Act Section 39. 41.

The issue is not the Finance Build Contract, it’s the refusal of the government to bring the matter to Parliament more than one year after the contract was awarded.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party also notes that the contract was awarded without tender to Fresh Start Construction Company. Party Leader Philip J. Pierre once more re-states the position that legal action will be pursued if the contract is not brought to Parliament for debate in sixty days.

One comment

  2. Anhonymous guy
    September 21, 2018 at 2:55 PM

    Keep up the pressure! keep them honest!

