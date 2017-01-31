SLP request details of race track

PRESS RELEASE – The Saint Lucia Labour Party calls on the Government to reveal details of the race track to be built as part of the DSH Project.
The Labour Party notes that the Government had said the Agreements signed were only framework agreements and a detailed agreement would be signed later. Noting that the government has now changed its position and construction of the race track is final; it is the duty of the Government to release the details as promised.
Specifically, the Labour Party wishes to know the following:
- Will the land for the race track be leased for $1 per acre for 99 years?
- Has an environmental impact assessment been completed and accepted by Government?
- Has the race track received Planning (DCA) approval?
- Will the escrow account still be established in a foreign country?
- Will the proceeds from the sale of Saint Lucian passports be used to fund horse racing and pay for the operations of the race track?
The Saint Lucia Labour Party calls on the government to clarify these issues of public concern.
Oh STOP THE POLITICS.................... IM TIRED OF THIS. The SLP knows damn well if they were in power this project would be accepted, and shoved down the throats of the residents of Vieux Fort. I respect the rights of the public to ask for more information,however I know under the SLP administration most of you would just accept it and shut up
We're not listening ,we are not interested in anything you have to say period your words are irrelevant.
Tell KA go meet Trump and let Pierre take control. Also let UWP create jobs for the vieux fort people
SLP should ask why they lost the election on June 6th...and look into the details of that
KA acting as if he doesn't know what the details are.
All them politicians know what the other is doing. I never voted and will not until it is law!
the cannot change S:::::: in this land. only the upper class benefits. Tell me?.. does the situation of those in the lower class really change? and those who aren't poor or just making out, has their situation changed?
the rich will get richer and the poor stays poor!
So when it comes to lies, politicians,,, you are the father
What happen to SLP. All of a sudden. Something is amiss. Is Pip really in charge or the return of Kenny. It is obvious a palace coup led by kenny.
Awah for Pip. Insulting him again.
St Lucian is playing Politics with DSH many of these politicians can afford live outside of st .Lucia when this horse Sh-- project burst and spray shit all over our beautiful country . None of your children will be able to do any investment in Vieux fort .Praise God, Rodney Bay was not given to one single investor because not even the prime Minister would be able own a hotel in Rodney bay .
That's y we end up with juffali, Grynberg even the DSH to a sudden extend.
The only time you all are so visible is when you all in opposition .No info was forth coming when u all guys were in power
Let's get some details on Juffali, Earnest Hillaire's position, and of course Grynberg first Mr. Puppet behind the scenes.