SLP opens George Charles Boulevard Comfort Station

After waiting for several years, the residents of the George Charles Boulevard will be able to use their new comfort facility as promised as far back as 1974.

The George Charles Boulevard Comfort Station completed nearly a year ago was officially opened this morning (July 4) in the presence of Parliamentary Representative for Castries East and Leader of the Opposition Hon Philip J Pierre, residents of the constituency and government officials.

Hon Pierre in his brief remarks traced the history which lead to the construction of the facility and thanked the SSDF for their facilitation and urged residents to take care of this state of the art facility.











