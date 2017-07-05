Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

SLP opens George Charles Boulevard Comfort Station

From SLP's Facebook page
July 5, 2017
Share1
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 1

19756441_10159144924035651_5252747783312400969_nAfter waiting for several years, the residents of the George Charles Boulevard will be able to use their new comfort facility as promised as far back as 1974.

The George Charles Boulevard Comfort Station completed nearly a year ago was officially opened this morning (July 4) in the presence of Parliamentary Representative for Castries East and Leader of the Opposition Hon Philip J Pierre, residents of the constituency and government officials.

Hon Pierre in his brief remarks traced the history which lead to the construction of the facility and thanked the SSDF for their facilitation and urged residents to take care of this state of the art facility.
19748831_10159144922835651_106263256817006939_n
19748563_10159144885425651_1839175878837256373_n

19642219_10159144921840651_952628693269159540_n
19665302_10159144904610651_7258732126120373685_n
19732094_10159144904605651_5356950620406277993_n
19756503_10159144922600651_6259386340578550995_n

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.