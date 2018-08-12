SLP notes the “arrogant and mudslinging response” of Ubaldus Raymond

Statement by Hon Philip J. Pierre, Leader of the Opposition, on the Recent Sale of Government Bonds, 7th August, 2018

The Saint Lucia Labour Party makes no apology for requesting answers to questions that concern the tax payers of Saint Lucia. We will always give special attention to the hard earned savings at the NIC of the pensioners of our island.

We note the arrogant and mudslinging response of Ubaldus Raymond. In his usual style he attempts to attack and vilify the opposition for asking pertinent questions on behalf of the people of Saint Lucia.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party will never be silenced with intimidation, threats or vindictiveness of the UWP.

Having heard Raymond’s response, the Saint Lucia Labour Party requests answers to the following questions:

1. What are the names of the persons, companies or institutions that purchased bonds in the most recent sale of Saint Lucia government bonds?

2. Did the Saint Lucia National Insurance Corporation purchase additional shares in the latest sale thus increasing the NIC holdings of Saint Lucia Government Bonds?

3. Did the Saint Lucia National Insurance Corporation rollover any of the Saint Lucia Government Bonds that they had originally held in the most recent transaction.

4. Did the Saint Lucia Government purchase $5million worth of their own bonds in that latest sale of bonds?

5. What is the balance on the sinking fund at 30th June, 2018?

We request the Minister of Finance to answer these questions so that the public of Saint Lucia can have an accurate and truthful picture of the situation regarding the earnings of the pensioners of Saint Lucia.