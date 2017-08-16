SLP notes Prime Minister’s “vindictive” response to UWI lecturer

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucia Labour Party views with dismay, but not surprise, the latest display of vindictive, punitive and authoritarian behaviour on the part of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.
In responding to a Public Lecture delivered by St. Lucian citizen Dr. Tennyson Joseph to an audience in St. Vincent, instead of seeing it as part of Dr. Joseph’s democratic right and public responsibility to express his views, Prime Minister Chastanet sought instead to express surprise that Dr. Joseph is “actually still a professor at the University of the West Indies”.
In effect, Prime Minister Chastanet was calling for the firing of the lecturer from the University for merely doing his job. Is it not left to conclude that if Chastanet was in charge of or had any influence in the status of Dr. Joseph’s employment that he would have by now been fired. And this, because Dr. Joseph expressed an opinion as it concerns Chastanet, which Chastanet is obviously unhappy with. Is this not victimisation at its most vile and disgusting level, to attack and destroy ones livelihood?
When taken against the background of Prime Minister Chastanet’s firing of the NICE workers, his decision to withhold the subvention from the St. Lucia National Trust for voicing their concerns over the DSH investment, the hostility to members of the clergy for publicly expressing concerns about the investment, and now added to this, his publicly expressed desire of a hard-working St. Lucian from modest backgrounds, what St. Lucia sees emerging in Prime Minister Chastanet is an authoritarian and vindictive figure whose first instinct is to crush the livelihoods and destroy the reputations of persons who express critical views of his leadership and of his policy decisions. This trend is extremely disturbing and the examples and causalities keep mounting.
The St. Lucia Labour Party takes comfort in the fact that the University is a mature institution of higher learning which is built on the principles of academic freedom and intellectual autonomy and its hiring decisions are not made by itinerant, insecure, vindictive politicians. Had it been otherwise, the UWI would long cease to exist.
The SLP also takes comfort in the fact that the comments by Prime Minister Chastanet to Dr. Joseph’s lecture is reflective of Mr. Chastanet’s own limited knowledge about the education system and the UWI, and we fully expect that this is how all relevant authorities will receive his comments.
It is instructive that Prime Minister Chastanet has refused to fire Dr Ubaldus Raymond, the Minister in the Ministry of Finance which he has the power to do for his usual behavior, but is calling for the firing of Dr. Tennyson Joseph, which he has no power to do.
The SLP stands committed to a strong, viable and independent regional university and sees open debate and public discussion as an essential ingredient of the democratic society which has been built by our forefathers from their struggles against plantation slavery to the workers struggles of the 1930s, and beyond.
The SLP, will do all in its power to ensure that the UWI remains relevant and free from political interference, and will ensure that all its academics, St. Lucian and otherwise, remain free to express their academic opinions, free from harassment and victimization by insecure politicians.
AND YOU WERE A PRINCIPAL. YOU TOOK WHAT WAS SAID, MADE YOUR OWN THING OUT OF IT AND THEN WROTE A WHILE PRESS RELEASE ABOUT WHAT YOU THOUGH WAS MEANT WHICH ACTUALLY DIDNT MATTER ONE BIIT. ISNT THE GUY IN HIS JOB. DID CHAS ASK FOR HIS FIRING. CHAS WAS SURPRISED THAT THIS SLP CANDIDATE, WHICH HE SUPPOSEDLY STILL WAS IN 2016, WAS STILL IN THE UWI LECTURING HALL. HE MIGHT HAVE THOUGHT HE JOINED THE SLP FULL TIME.
No sir you have it wrong. Even I am surprised that he is "still a lecturer". So what will you call me. Isnt that the PM's right to express is views aswell, like you allude Dr.Joseph has a right to do?
Tennyson actually showed he was too political last elections and was in fact way WAY wrong in his scientific predictions of the electoral outcome.
*Now as a former principal, would you want a teacher still on board after making such blunders in his field of study??
insecure politician? the only insecure politicians belong to the slp. just like Kenny, this guy is nothing but a mouthpiece for the slp and chastanet, like most st lucians, are tired of hearing the mindless bs of the slp. vindictive? no truth is more like it. does the slp ever get tired of whining?
Well Mr. Ferdinand didnt Dr. Vaughan Lewis many years when he was leader of UWP say that Dr. Anthony was influencing UWI not to offer him employment as a visiting lecturer. Your memory short Ferdinand.
UWI should investigate and come to it's own conclusion.
It is indeed sad when leaders believe that they must crush and dominate persons. This is not Leadership.In order for change and progress to take place we must allow various views to contend. I trust that Mr Chastanet and all other leaders in Saint Lucia appreciate that the persons who are yes persons is not what leaders need around them.