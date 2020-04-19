Don't Miss

SLP mourns passing of ‘party stalwart’

By St. Lucia News Online
April 19, 2020

Peter Clarke

(St. Lucia News Online) — The opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has reported the death of party stalwart Peter Clarke.

The SLP announced Clarke’s death on their official Facebook page on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

“On behalf of Political Leader Hon Philip J. Pierre, the executive and members of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, we express sincere condolences to his family and friends.

“His memory, commitment and contribution to our Party will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace,” the party said.

