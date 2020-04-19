SLP mourns passing of ‘party stalwart’

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — The opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has reported the death of party stalwart Peter Clarke.
The SLP announced Clarke’s death on their official Facebook page on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
“On behalf of Political Leader Hon Philip J. Pierre, the executive and members of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, we express sincere condolences to his family and friends.
“His memory, commitment and contribution to our Party will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace,” the party said.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Politics
- Dr. Hilaire says PM playing Russian roulette with Saint Lucians’ lives
- SLP was not invited to national telethon says Pierre
- Baptiste accuses PM’s ‘political acolytes’ of distorting his ‘sobering’ COVID-19 statement
- Vieux Fort North MP against zoning system, believes it is causing social division
- Baptiste: UWP gov’t tests positive for managing lockdown badly; encourages everyone to “stay home”
- UWP Youth expresses solidatary in Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 fight
- SLP: Suddenness of 24-hour lockdown will cause ‘much pain, panic and despair’
- FULL ADDRESS: Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre’s economic stimulus proposal in response to COVID-19 impact
- UWP salutes Saint Lucian women on the front-lines in the battle against COVID-19