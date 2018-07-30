SLP leader promises at least one university graduate per household when SLP returns to power

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Addressing the Annual Youth Conference of the Saint Lucia Labour Party Youth Organization ‘SLPYO,’ Political Leader of the SLP Hon Philip J Pierre has promised that an SLP government’s education policy will ensure there will be at least one university graduate in every household in Saint Lucia within a reasonable time when the SLP returns to power.

The SLPYO conference held on Sunday 29 July at the Grande Riviere Secondary School brought together youth delegates from constituencies island wide. The Conference heard reports from the outgoing executive and plans on the way forward.

The Party Leader urged the youth to dismiss the notion that all politicians are the same and look closely at the record of the politicians that offer themselves for public office. He promised that the SLP will consult widely with young people during the preparation of its next election manifesto.

A new executive lead by Ms Shermine Perpie was elected. The Conference was addressed by Parliamentary Representative for Dennery North and SLP 1st Deputy Political Leader Hon Shawn Edward, Parliamentary Representative for Laborie and SLP 1st Deputy Political Leader Hon Alva Baptiste and Hon Moses Jn Baptiste, Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort North and SLP Chairman.