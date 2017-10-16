SLP issues statement on the observance of World Food Day

(PRESS RELEASE) – Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste, Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort North and former Minister for Agriculture congratulates all farmers, fishers and others involved in food production and marketing on the observance of World Food Day today October 16th.

Hon Jn Baptiste who is the SLP’s spokesman for Agriculture says “that we must continue to reflect and focus on reducing poverty, rural transformation, and the struggles of farmers, fishers, food vendors and all people who work to ensure proper nutrition for all.”

This year’s theme is; Change the future of Migration invest in Food Security and Rural Development. It is estimated that over 80% of the food that we eat is produced outside of Saint Lucia and the Caribbean. Most medical experts agree that the massive consumption of imported processed food has contributed to the very high incidence of Non Communicable Diseases or NCDS.

Mr. Jn Baptiste also congratulated and thanked the staff of the Ministry of Agriculture and other local and international agencies such as: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations , CARDI, IICA, the OECS that work to help modernize and improve production of our farmers and other food producers.

The former minister is of the option that the matter of food and nutrition security is of such great importance that the government should form a bi-partisan Parliamentary Committee or a Parliamentary Front to deal with these issues. He indicates that the Labour Party is prepared to be part of this bi-partisan Parliamentary Front for Food and Nutrition Security.

Hon Jn Baptiste says that he is more convinced than ever that a focus Food Security and the Food Economy, can; increase employment in agriculture, fisheries and processing. At the same time, reducing Non Communicable Diseases that continue to be very costly and tragic for everyone. He adds that during his time as Minister for Agriculture much progress was made to; increase local production and purchases of food, improve the School Feeding Programme, expand cassava, coconut and livestock production.

Mr Jn Baptiste says that an SLP government will take measures to increase purchases of locally produced foods, improve the school feeding program, expand production, expand livestock and non-tradition foods thus making the local food economy a major platform for the economic and social welfare of Saint Lucia.