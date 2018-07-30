SLP expresses condolences to the family of the late Arsene James

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Saint Lucia Labour Party has learnt with deep regret of the death of Hon Arsene James, former Minister of Education, Leader of the Opposition and Parliamentary Representative for Micoud South.

On behalf of the Opposition Parliamentarians, Executive and Members of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of the late Mr. James.

Mr James was a long serving Parliamentary Representative, educator, Minister of Government and community worker who will long be remembered by the people of Saint Lucia and Micoud in particular for his commitment and hard work.

We are sure that Mr James’ contribution to Saint Lucia will be etched in the memory of the people for a long time.

May his soul rest in peace.