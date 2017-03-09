SLP disappointed by support given by PM to Montoute’s assertion

PRESS RELEASE – The Saint Lucia Labour Party is disappointed but not surprised by the support given by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to his Minister of Equity Lenard Montoute’s assertion that 90% of NICE workers were supporters of the SLP and that there would be no “political fallout” as a result of them losing their jobs.
For a Prime Minister to openly support victimization of hard working Saint Lucians is despicable and unwarranted.
Is the Prime Minister agreeing that supporters of the Saint Lucia Labour Party should not be allowed to earn a living in Saint Lucia? Is he saying that the colour of an individual’s garments should dictate his employment?
The Prime Minister must answer what will happen to the elderly who will be abandoned and the families of the NICE workers who will be unemployed as a result of the government’s policy of victimization.
You know at one even criminals had morals. Now a days not even our leaders exhibit some of that. Both Montoute and shabin of a PM should be sent to bathe in the sulpher spring. That's the only way they will understand they represent the entire country not only those who voted for them. Both have to go for they are a disgrace to the nation.
Some of us are too hypocrite.the labours acting like they werent victimizing.I'm supportive of guy when he said you should go with your government.much said for now.
I don't believe they are 90% SLP even those in the North I worked with were UWP. We actually voted UWP hoping things would be better and now they mess things up for us. We need to help the elderly who have been neglected for so long. What does the government have to put on place to help us? We work two three clients a day depending on the area. God will see us through. Next time I'm not voting
Please can someone close to the authorship of this press release answer one or two questions. (1) Is it true that 90% of the NICE workers were slp supporters? (2)Did the labour party government in fact practiced a discrimination of employment of people on the basis of political affiliation?
Did he say they were 'fired' because they supported SLP? I thought he was simply saying that 90% of NICE workers were SLP supporters who were given artificially created jobs! Did he only fire the SLP supporters and keep the other 10%? At that point you might be able to claim being victimized.
I thought NICE jobs were created to give people work experience and that after a contract for a year or two they were suppose to go and find a proper job using the experience gained through NICE. I didn't think it was a job for life, especially as several of them were given jobs shadowing people. This meant you had 2 people doing one persons work so that the NICE person could learn a new skill. At the time most people I spoke with complained the NICE person was just taking up space in the offices. Maybe the ones doing home help were more useful.
Exactly my thinking. The press release is revealing more about the slp wrong doings