SLP congratulates Taiwan

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Labour Party extends congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on their 106th National Day Anniversary which was celebrated on October 10, 2017 or “Double 10 Day.”

The Saint Lucia Labour Party when it last formed the Government confirmed its continued support for the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the two countries maintained warm and cordial relations which promoted mutual development.

The Political Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, Hon. Phillip J. Pierre, led a delegation to the Republic of China (Taiwan) in May 2012 for the inauguration of former President Ma Ying-Jeou.

Former President Ma then made a state visit to Saint Lucia in August 2015. Taipei is now home to Saint Lucia’s first and only embassy in Asia, opened in June 2015 by former Prime Minister Hon Dr. Kenny Anthony on his second official visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan).

As the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) celebrate this National Day milestone, they have much to be proud of given their nation’s remarkable economic, social, cultural and political successes. The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a modern, democratic, highly developed country whose people enjoy a high standard of living. As the 22nd largest economy in the world it is a global leader in many fields, particularly electronics and semiconductors.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) has been a partner in Saint Lucia’s development. Many young Saint Lucians have achieved academic excellence and competence at universities across Taiwan, including medicine and engineering. Taiwanese overseas volunteers strengthen the work of many institutions.

Saint Lucia has also benefitted tremendously through the numerous bilateral cooperation projects funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan) in the areas of education, health, information technology, agriculture and fisheries, tourism and community infrastructure.

The two largest areas of cooperation have been through the Constituency Development Programme where grant funding has made an indelible impact on roads and drainage all across our island; and the St Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project, which has benefited from EC$76 million in grant and concessionary loan financing.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party appreciates the relationship between the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and wishes prosperity to the people of both countries.