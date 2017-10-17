Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

SLP congratulates PSUV in Venezuela on election victory

By SLP
October 17, 2017
Share10
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 10

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) congratulates the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on its victory at the gubernatorial elections held of October 15, 2017.

Declared results show that the PSUV candidates won at least 17 of the 23 governorships.

It is significant that the PSUV has now won 20 of the last 22 nationally-contested elections in Venezuela.

The SLP supports the position of the majority of Latin American and Caribbean governments that external intervention is not the right way to solve Venezuela’s internal problems.

The SLP continues to advocate for dialogue and negotiations between the government and opposition in order to arrive at a lasting solution for the political problems of Venezuela.

(1)(3)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

3 comments

  1. Calvin
    October 22, 2017 at 8:27 AM

    The release states:
    "The SLP continues to advocate for dialogue and negotiations between the government and opposition in order to arrive at a lasting solution for the political problems of Venezuela."

    How hypocritical. How two-caed.

    It is unfortunate that the SLP will not take that same approach in SLU regarding dialogue, rather than holding street marches and protests and rolling vehicular "protests" (their media codespeak for"rolling blockades") that simply inconvenience the general citizenry of St. Lucia that are simply trying to meet their job and familial obligations.

    Hopefully St. Lucians will see through thee SLP's woeful self-promotion that is seemingly not in line with helping St. Lucia advance in the 21st century as a role model and envy of CARICOM states in its progress.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    October 19, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    I hope that the SLP never gets back into power ever. Let them remain in opposition cheering on disgusting Soviet-style communistic regime forever.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  3. luciaboy
    October 17, 2017 at 5:49 PM

    I am sure they also support the govt of north korea as well. certainly a pattern of support for dictatorship covts like cuba and Venezuela. there is no doubt the slp is communist

    (3)(1)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.