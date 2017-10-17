SLP congratulates PSUV in Venezuela on election victory

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) congratulates the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on its victory at the gubernatorial elections held of October 15, 2017.
Declared results show that the PSUV candidates won at least 17 of the 23 governorships.
It is significant that the PSUV has now won 20 of the last 22 nationally-contested elections in Venezuela.
The SLP supports the position of the majority of Latin American and Caribbean governments that external intervention is not the right way to solve Venezuela’s internal problems.
The SLP continues to advocate for dialogue and negotiations between the government and opposition in order to arrive at a lasting solution for the political problems of Venezuela.
The release states:
How hypocritical. How two-caed.
It is unfortunate that the SLP will not take that same approach in SLU regarding dialogue, rather than holding street marches and protests and rolling vehicular "protests" (their media codespeak for"rolling blockades") that simply inconvenience the general citizenry of St. Lucia that are simply trying to meet their job and familial obligations.
Hopefully St. Lucians will see through thee SLP's woeful self-promotion that is seemingly not in line with helping St. Lucia advance in the 21st century as a role model and envy of CARICOM states in its progress.
I hope that the SLP never gets back into power ever. Let them remain in opposition cheering on disgusting Soviet-style communistic regime forever.
I am sure they also support the govt of north korea as well. certainly a pattern of support for dictatorship covts like cuba and Venezuela. there is no doubt the slp is communist