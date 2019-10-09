SLP conference to feature address from St. Kitts-Nevis politician

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) will kick off its 2019 Conference of Delegates on Sunday, October 13 at 3 p.m. at the Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School in Marigot under the theme ‘Forward with Unity and Purpose’.

In addition to delegates from the 17 constituencies, the Labour Party Women’s Organization and the Labour Party Youth Organisation, the open session is open to all supporters and well-wishers. The media is also invited to attend and cover the open session.

The feature address at the conference will be delivered by Marcella Liburd, deputy political leader of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party.

Labour’s experienced and trustworthy leader, Philip J. Pierre, will deliver the annual political leader’s policy address during which he will point to the purposeful forward path of leading the Labour Party to victory at the next general elections.

The conference will continue on Sunday, October 20 with the closed session, at the same venue, where internal Party business will be dealt with.

