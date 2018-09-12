SLP complains to police commissioner over UWP letter to newspaper

Pin +1 Share 4 Shares

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has written to Police Commissioner Severin Moncherry lodging concerns about statements made by general secretary of the ruling United Workers Party, Oswald Augustin.

Those statements, published in last weekend’s issue of The VOICE newspaper, have the SLP wanting to know how it is possible for Augustin to be in possession of what he stated in his letter.

According to the Labour Party’s chairman Moses Jn Baptiste, those statements by Augustin suggest that the UWP general secretary is in possession of information which should only be in the custody of the police. The SLP also wants to know whether Augustin has the authority to publicize such information.

Of concern to the SLP are two paragraphs in Augustine’s letter to the newspaper which reads: “Law enforcement agencies on island have successfully collected information which is likely to bring the offenders to justice.”

And the other: “A top Israeli investigative officer presently on island on other related issues is expected to assist law enforcement officers in curtailing such breeches of protocol, including the ongoing leakages which remain of great concern to the security of the state.”

“How does Mr. Augustin get possession of information that law enforcement officers have successfully collected and yet to act on, and why does he feel empowered to make such a revelation?” Jn Baptiste asks of the police commissioner.

The rest of the SLP letter to Moncherry goes like this: “We view Mr. Augustin’s statements as a suggestion that in his attempts at getting after political opponents, he has the benefit of access to the machinery and operation of the police in Saint Lucia.”

“Such statements by a senior member of the ruling United Workers Party are ominous and should be a source of grave concern to the citizens of our country. As you would appreciate, Commissioner, citizens are expected to trust that the actions of our police are above board and are not exercised on the whims and fancies of political operatives like Mr. Augustin. Any indication to the contrary can lead to a loss of confidence in the police and its operations.

“We trust that you will use the authority of your office to properly investigate the basis for such bold announcements by the General Secretary of the UWP. Further, that you will help calm anxieties that such action may cause to the citizens who rely on the impartiality of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force by making a public announcement on the matter.”