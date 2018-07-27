SLP Castries East Constituency holds AGM

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Saint Lucia Labour Party Castries East Constituency will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Saturday, July 28th at the Marchand Community Centre upstairs the old health centre from 5pm.

The AGM is a constitutional provision of the Saint Lucia Labour Party for the administration of all 17 constituency groups of the SLP.

Political Leader of the SLP and Parliamentary Representative for Castries East Hon. Philip J. Pierre will address the meeting which will receive the annual Chairman’s and Treasurer’s Report and reports from the youth and women’s axillaries.

The installation and presentation of a new constituency executive the election of which was held ahead of the July 28th, 2018 will also be formally presented.

The AGM is being held under the theme “With Confidence and Leadership we advance to Victory”.

Honourable Pierre who has served five consecutive terms as Parliamentary Representative for Castries East says the longer he serve the more humble he becomes by his experiences and the confidence of the people of Castries East.

The Castries East AGM will be addressed by Guest Speaker Mr John Victorin, former SLP Candidate and Community Activist in the Anse La Raye/Canaries Community.