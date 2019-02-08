SLP believes gov’t going after House Speaker Andy Daniel

Share This On:

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) believes that the ruling United Worker’s Party (UWP) government will be going after House Speaker Andy Daniel after a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Allen Chastanet was allowed to be debated in parliament.

Speaking at a public meeting held Thursday night on the Castries market steps, SLP leader, Philip J. Pierre, said the government tried to stop the debate but his party was on solid parliamentary ground and Daniel had no choice but to let it go ahead.

Now, he believes that the speaker will be targeted, however the SLP will not allow it.

“But I tell you something,” Pierre said to supporters. “They are coming for the speaker but if they believe that they will come for the speaker, not because the speaker is a member of our party, the speaker is not a Labourite, but we must stand for what is right.”

He added: “And if they believe they take the speaker away, I will call on the people of Labour to march for democracy, not for the speaker, but for democracy.”

According to Pierre, somebody must stand up against the government.

“And this Labour Party is known for standing up for what is right,” he stated. “This Labour Party is known for standing up for bread, freedom and justice. It doesn’t matter for who it is, once it’s right, we will stand for it and in that case Andy Daniel was right, so we will stand for him if they begin to mess with him.”

Pierre said he was putting supporters on alert on the matter.

“So I putting you on alert, my brothers and sister,” he stated.

The meeting formed part of a series of public meetings that the SLP promised after the motion was defeated in parliament, and Pierre said there is more to come.

“We are continuing to make our case on the streets,” Pierre remarked. “And I told them what they did not let us to say in parliament, we will say it on the streets of Saint Lucia. So you just start to hear us.”