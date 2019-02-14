Don't Miss
SLP asks: UWP goes after coconut vendors — who is next?

By SLP
February 14, 2019

(PRESS STATEMENT) — The Saint Lucia Labour Party is outraged by the consistent oppressive behaviour of the UWP government towards persons who are seeking to make an honest living in Saint Lucia. Equally disturbing is that the SLP has been informed of a decision by the Prime Minister of the country to forcibly remove the vendors who sell coconuts in the Rodney Bay area.

Whilst the Saint Lucia Labour Party agrees that such economic activity along a busy highway can pose challenges, the Government can organise and guide the coconut vendors to ensure that they carry out their trade in a clean, convenient and safe environment.

It can never be right to deprive them of selling coconuts, which in this location, adds charm to the hustle and bustle of the Rodney Bay area evidenced by the many visitors and locals who support the sale.

In government, the Saint Lucia Labour Party actively encouraged the expansion of coconut cultivation for the expanding coconut water market. In this regard, thousands of coconut seedlings tissue culture plants were brought in from Mexico. It is therefore crucial for government to urgently address what is a rapidly expanding opportunity for vendors and farmers alike.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party believes that there are several young men and women employed in the Trade in the said area, and that shifting them to another location with less foot traffic is going to place them at a distinct disadvantage; and could force them into the already high unemployment statistics.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party maintains that the benefits of economic growth and development must be for all and not for a select few. Accordingly, the Saint Lucia Labour Party sustains it’s position of the need for Government to create the space and opportunities for all, including small and enterprising Saint Lucians, to engage in legitimate business.

  1. Anonymous
    February 14, 2019 at 3:38 PM

    I think if the government promise the vendors a place to sell, they should honor that and provide a sheltered structure so vendors can sell... However, you cant have people vending any and every where, before long the place will be looking like a ghetto... SO YES YOU ALL NEED TO VAMOOSE !

  2. Anonymous
    February 14, 2019 at 3:36 PM

    Lol at SLP...you guys sound hungry and desperate.

    Now ... .....you concerned about the wellbeing of citizens. When you guys were in power you nothing better. All you concerned about is your pockets.

    I say again. Stop taking air time to complain and criticize. Instead tell us what your plans are for us. Our young people. Jobs. Health care. Etc

    Stop behaving so dam hungry!!!

  3. Martin Sampson
    February 14, 2019 at 3:33 PM

    Labour why are you all so trouble minded over the same set of people who were boasting before election that UWP will be a haven for St Lucians?
    Let us all suffer.

