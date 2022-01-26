Never mind all the negative vibes about the Saint Lucia Government, supposedly, having a secret plan to mandate that Saint Lucians be vaccinated, President of the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA), Dr. Merle Clarke, says she actually hopes the government moves early rather than later to take “strong” measures in light of the significant increase in COVID-19 infections since the fifth wave started in December last year.

Dr. Clarke, who has consistently advocated vaccination for all frontline health workers and other public sector workers, says the current situation requires that the government take the tough steps needed to fight the spread and ensure people get to do what they should.

Without proposing any specific action or actions, Dr. Clarke said that in light of current conditions, “unpopular decisions will have to be made”, and the government ought not to be afraid.

According to the SLMDA President, “We cannot expect to be protected from every COVID wave…”

In concert with messages from the Prime Minister, the Health Minister and the Chief Medical Officer ( CMO), Dr. Clarke said, “Each of us has to play our part…” if the current pandemic is to be brought under control.

Dr. Clarke, anxious to see stronger government action, told DBS TV on Monday, “This is not a popularity contest and unpopular decisions will have to be made…

“And I look forward to them being taken in the coming weeks, or months.”

The government has denied all allegations that it intends to enforce compulsory vaccination, however, it has also refused to remove mandatory vaccination off the table.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared its preference for persuasion, leaving mandatory vaccination as a last resort should all else fail.