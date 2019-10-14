SLHTA to welcome home Saint Lucia’s gold medallist Levern Spencer

Share This On:

Saint Lucia’s 2019 Pan American Games gold medallist Levern Spencer is expected to return home on Monday, October 21.

And she will be given an official welcome from a local tourism organisation.

The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) disclosed today (Oct. 14) that they are organizing a “welcoming reception” at the VIP Lounge of the Hewanorra International Airport after Spencer arrives on a Delta flight at 2:30 p.m.

Spencer, who successfully defended her high jump title with a height of 1.87 metres on August 8 at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, was announced as the SLHTA’s “first Goodwill Ambassador” during the Association’s 55th Annual General Meeting on August 30, 2019.

“Spencer, who broke Saint Lucia’s national high jump record as a fourteen-year-old back in 1998 while a student at Entrepot Secondary School, was selected by the SLHTA Board of Directors during a recent meeting,” the SLHTA said in an email to the media on Monday.

“She was selected based on her humility, dedication and persevering spirit. Without hesitation, it was agreed to honour Ms. Spencer with the Award of SLHTA’s first Goodwill Ambassador. Over the coming year, the SLHTA and Spencer will collaborate to raise funds for various charities and establish legacy projects aimed at the development of our youth,” the Association added. “The SLHTA believes Spencer to be an absolute jewel and phenomenal daughter of the soil.”

Spencer has struck gold for Saint Lucia at the Carifta Games, Central American and Caribbean Championships, Commonwealth Games and NACAC Championships, over the years.

Last month, the 35-year-old Babonneau native represented Saint Lucia at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar where she missed qualifying for the women’s high jump final by one place, placing 13th with 1.92m — the same height as four other jumpers who made the final.

Spencer has made the IAAF World Championships final on three occasions: 2007 in Osaka (her second senior World Championships), 2013 in Moscow, and 2015 in Beijing (along with Jeanelle Scheper).

