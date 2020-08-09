SLHTA meets with Opposition Leader

By SLHTA

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) accepted an invitation from the Honorable Leader of the Opposition Philip J Pierre to attend a meeting last evening and share updates on the state of the tourism industry.

Members of the SLHTA’s Board of Directors provided updates on the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations, employee welfare, and global uncertainties about the recovery of the industry.

The SLHTA directors who represent over 25 different travel and tourism sectors, reflected on their efforts to stimulate economic activity, increase employment and facilitate greater parity between the accommodation and non-accommodation sectors.

Members of the SLHTA’s delegation included representatives of destination management companies, duty-free retail shops, independent restaurants, yachting, and maritime operators, dayboat operators, tourism transportation providers, large hotels, luxury villas and sites, and attractions.

Representatives in attendance included: Karolin Troubetzkoy, president; John Mathurin, first vice president; Erwin Louisy, second vice president; Winston Anderson, director, representative for large hotels; Sean Devaux, director, representative for maritime and yachting; Kirk Elliott, director, representative at large for banks, professionals, educational/training institutions and other allied members; Orlando Satchell, director, representative for food and beverage suppliers and independent restaurants; Corey Devaux, director, representative for ground transportation, cruise sub-sectors, tour service providers and duty-free shops; and Noorani Azeez, CEO.

Similar meeting courtesies have, in the past, been extended to Members of the current UWP Administration, when they were in opposition prior to the 2016 general elections. Such engagements form part of the SLHTA’s efforts to raise awareness of the issues affecting the tourism private sector at large, as well as share recommendations for improvement.