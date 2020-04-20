SLDMA: Phased reopening of commercial activity “dangerous”

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia is “not out of the woods yet” with regards to COVID-19. In fact, “far from it”.

That’s the warning from the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) which has compared the phased reopening of commercial activities to someone stop taking their antibiotics early because they feel better, describing such a move a “foolhardy and dangerous practice”.

Japan, and to a certain extent Singapore, are examples to learn from, the SLMDA’s public relations officer, Dr. Monique Monplaisir, said in a statement on Monday, April 20.

The SLDMA strongly believes that, because of the limitations of Saint Lucia’s in-country testing, even a phased reopening of commercial activity potentially puts everyone at risk, Dr. Monplaisir said.

The battle against the novel coronavirus in the Caribbean is far from over, according to the authorities.

“We are not out of the woods yet. We are far from it. The director-general of the Pan American Health Organization or PAHO has warned us here in the Caribbean that the worst is yet to come. We have not seen the peak,” Dr. Monplaisir said.

As such, the SLDMA is urging Saint Lucians to continue to adhere to the recommendations of public health officials.

“Please continue to stay home. Leave only if you must for medical reasons and to get essential supplies. Continue to adhere to physical distancing and other hygiene practices,” Dr. Monplaisir said.

The PRO went on to implore bus drivers to adhere to the stipulated numbers of passengers on public buses and called on the wider community to support those who are most vulnerable.

“Make a call, send a message, check in with people. Children will be restarting classes using a different format. It is new, it is challenging but it can be done. Saint Lucia, we can indeed win this war, but it will take the collective effort of each and every one of us. Please, stay home and keep doing safe practices,” Dr. Monplaisir concluded.