SLDB launches logo competition

GIS – In anticipation of the upcoming launch of the Climate Adaptation Financing Facility (CAFF), the Saint Lucia Development Bank (SLBD) is inviting interested persons to design a logo that will serve as the visual identity of the new loan facility.
The logo should be creative, innovative and professional and should reflect the SLDB’s mandate—“Affording opportunity for all,” and the aim of the CAFF, which is to enable access to funds to better secure households and businesses from the impact of natural disasters.
The logo will be featured on promotional materials (brochures, t-shirts, stationery) and on the SLDB’s website. As a result, it should be both creative and legible.
The designer of the selected logo will receive a prize of $500 and public acknowledgement at the official launch of the CAFF.
The competition runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. All entries must be submitted as a high resolution pdf to mybank@sldb.lc. For additional information on the Saint Lucia Development Bank and the CAFF Logo Competition, visit the SLDB’s office at #4 Bridge Street, Castries, or the bank’s website www.sldb.lc