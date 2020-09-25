SLBWA provides educational assistance to visually impaired students and their siblings

SLBWA provides educational assistance to visually impaired students and their siblings
SLBWA headquarters.
By SLBWA

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association (SLBWA) has once again reached out to blind and visually impaired members and their families who are in need of support to cover educational expenses.

On Sep. 25, the association made cash presentations in the amount of $500 to 23 students from 20 families.

Executive Director, Mr. Anthony Avril, said there has been many other ongoing partnerships to source support for the vulnerable. This particular initiative, he said, was made possible through the proceeds of the 2020 Independence Ball, presented to the Blind Welfare Association by Hon. Prime Minister Allen Chastanet earlier this year.

The brief ceremony was held at the Lion’s Den at Barnard Hill at 9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association reminds the public that it has returned to normal operating hours. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all visits to Eye Care Saint Lucia are to be made by appointments only, while adhering to health protocols.

