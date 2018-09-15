SLBWA calls for respect for the sanctity of life

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association (SLBWA) would like to join the rest of the Saint Lucian diaspora in extending sincere condolence to the family, friends and colleagues of Botham Shem Jean as they mourn his tragic passing on Thursday, September 6, 2018 in Dallas, United States of America.

The organization is particularly distraught over the circumstances of the death of 26 year old Botham and pray that justice will prevail.

Botham Shem Jean’s Mother Mrs. Allison Jean worked closely with the Education Unit of the SLBWA in her former capacity as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development.

The executive council and membership of the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association also convey their sympathy to the family of Marlon Hazelwood whose sister is the Acting Manager of Eye Care Saint Lucia, the eye –clinic of the SLBWA. Hazelwood died under tragic circumstances in Martinique on August 26, 2018.

Executive Director of the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association Mr. Anthony Avril laments that sadly families are thrown into pain and trauma because people tend to dismiss the sanctity of each life.

He called on the nation to allow these experiences to inspire them to hold the sanctity of life very dear, as it is something that cannot be replaced.